'COVID has taught us to leave human sensitivities behind...'- PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
PM Modi Independence Day Speech: During the 77th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi announced the launch of Vishwakarma Yojana for small workers. He said, 'The government will launch the Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of Rs 13000 to 15000 crores for people with traditional skills on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti next month.' Along with this, during the address at Red Fort, PM Modi said, 'COVID has taught us that we cannot do welfare of the world except human sensibilities'

