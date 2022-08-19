NewsVideos

Covid Tests And Dancing Cyber-dogs: China's Robot Expo Kicks Off | Zee English News

Chinese robot makers at a top industry show in Beijing say they are fast expanding beyond industrial droids with offerings that can deliver hotel room service or care for the elderly in a rapidly aging society.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
Chinese robot makers at a top industry show in Beijing say they are fast expanding beyond industrial droids with offerings that can deliver hotel room service or care for the elderly in a rapidly aging society.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Aam Aadmi Party's 'honesty' exposed?
0:1H56
Taal Thok Ke: Aam Aadmi Party's 'honesty' exposed?
Manish Sisodia accused number one in CBI FIR in liquor scam
4:32
Manish Sisodia accused number one in CBI FIR in liquor scam
Maha CM Eknath Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray on pretext of Dahi Handi.
4:28
Maha CM Eknath Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray on pretext of Dahi Handi.
4-storeyed building collapses in Mumbai's Boriwali
2:29
4-storeyed building collapses in Mumbai's Boriwali
CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami
4:13
CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami

Trending Videos

0:1H56
Taal Thok Ke: Aam Aadmi Party's 'honesty' exposed?
4:32
Manish Sisodia accused number one in CBI FIR in liquor scam
4:28
Maha CM Eknath Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray on pretext of Dahi Handi.
2:29
4-storeyed building collapses in Mumbai's Boriwali
4:13
CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami