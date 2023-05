videoDetails

Crew member of film 'The Kerala Story' received threat call, Sudipto Sen complains to police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

The crew member of the film The Kerala Story has received threats. The film's director Sudipto Sen has lodged a complaint with the police regarding this. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.