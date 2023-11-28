trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693039
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cricket Fans Gather To Jammu To Witness Legends League Match | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
The Legends League cricket match was organised at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on November 27. Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium bathed in floodlights for the first time in more than three decades.
Follow Us

All Videos

Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
Play Icon5:4
Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
Play Icon2:37
"Gandhiji would have praised PM Modi for taking forward Swachhta Abhiyan" VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
Play Icon2:2
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
Uttarkashi: Workers can come out of the tunnel at any time!
Play Icon11:58
Uttarkashi: Workers can come out of the tunnel at any time!
Rat miners dug the rock... workers are about to leave!
Play Icon3:3
Rat miners dug the rock... workers are about to leave!

Trending Videos

Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
play icon5:4
Families Of Israeli Hostages Gather Outside American Red Cross In Washington, Demand Their Release
play icon2:37
"Gandhiji would have praised PM Modi for taking forward Swachhta Abhiyan" VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
play icon2:2
The White House Welcomes The Ongoing Pause In Military Operations In Gaza, Says John Kirby
Uttarkashi: Workers can come out of the tunnel at any time!
play icon11:58
Uttarkashi: Workers can come out of the tunnel at any time!
Rat miners dug the rock... workers are about to leave!
play icon3:3
Rat miners dug the rock... workers are about to leave!