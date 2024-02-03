trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717328
Crime branch team reached Arvind Kejriwal's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs. Kejriwal has alleged that 7 MLAs were contacted, and there is a plan to break 21 MLAs. Yesterday the Crime Branch team had come to give notice to Minister Atishi and CM Kejriwal but they were not at their home, so today once again the Crime Branch team reached Kejriwal's house.

