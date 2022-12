videoDetails

Cristiano Ronaldo signs a deal of ₹ 1,770 crores for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

| Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

Ronaldo, who was recently sacked by Manchester United for giving a fiery interview to a TV channel criticising the club’s management, has signed the agreement with the Saudi side till 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo signs a deal of ₹ 1,770 crores for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr