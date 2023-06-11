NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Effects Seen At Coastal Areas Of Dwarka, Visitors Encountering Issues

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The effects of Cyclone Biparjoy were seen at the Coastal Areas of Gujarat’s Dwarka near Gomti Ghat on June 11. A group of tourists who arrived in Gujarat from Maharashtra, is facing issues due to the bad weather conditions as both entry and exits were locked by the authorities.

