Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Cyclone “Biparjoy" is expected to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm" category within the next few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 07, while experts have noted that it would have a “mild" impact on the monsoon onset over Kerala. Watch to know more.

