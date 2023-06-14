NewsVideos
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat CM Patel visits State Emergency Operation Centre to review preparedness

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
In the wake of approaching Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on June 13 visited State Emergency Operation Centre to review preparedness in Gandhinagar. Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ which has now intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on June 15.

