DNA: Dozens Die as Intense Heat Grips Mecca

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 02:58 AM IST

Hajj Pilgrims Death Update: 68 Indian Haj pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia. This time the heat wreaked havoc during the Haj pilgrimage. It was claimed that this time 600 Haj pilgrims died due to the scorching heat. Heatwave was the biggest reason behind such a large number of deaths during Haj pilgrimage.