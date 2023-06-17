NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ affected areas in Gujarat on June 17. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with other officials accompanied Shah in the survey. Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ caused widespread damage in Gujarat’s Kutch-Saurashtra region after making landfall on June 15. Hundreds of villages were left without a power supply while thousands of trees were uprooted due to the strong winds and heavy rain.

All Videos

“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
play icon2:55
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
play icon9:13
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
play icon2:30
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
play icon6:9
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!
play icon9:48
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!

Trending Videos

“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
play icon2:55
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
play icon9:13
Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
play icon2:30
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
play icon6:9
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!
play icon9:48
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!