Cyclone Biparjoy Makes A Landfall In Morbi In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall Expected

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy has hit Gujarat coast battering the region with heavy rains and powerful winds over 100 kmph. Several columns of Army, Navy and NDRF teams are on alert to tackle the situation. Over 1 lakh people have been shifted to safer locations.

Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook
play icon3:31
Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook
Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see mind-blowing pictures!
play icon9:56
 Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see mind-blowing pictures!
Deshhit: Pakistanis will say thank you...India saved Karachi from Biparjoy storm
play icon4:17
Deshhit: Pakistanis will say thank you...India saved Karachi from Biparjoy storm
The young man was on the roof of the temple, the reporter took responsibility in the midst of the storm, saved his life
play icon9:35
The young man was on the roof of the temple, the reporter took responsibility in the midst of the storm, saved his life
Taal Thok Ke: The speed of 140 is now! What will happen when the storm comes?
play icon8:56
Taal Thok Ke: The speed of 140 is now! What will happen when the storm comes?

