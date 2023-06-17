NewsVideos
CYCLONE BIPORJOY: 'Mahatoofan' Biparjoy wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, damage to houses

Jun 17, 2023
After wreaking havoc in Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy has wreaked havoc in Rajasthan as well. Houses have been damaged by the storm and strong winds.

