Cyclone Biporjoy moving closer to Gujarat, to cross Kutch on 15th June

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:39 AM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone: The danger of Cyclone Biporjoy continues to increase in Gujarat and Mumbai. In view of this, 28,000 people have been shifted to a safer place in Gujarat so far, while Biporjoy is expected to cross Kutch on June 15.

Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
7:48
Biporjoy' will hit coasts of Gujarat in a few hours
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB

Trending Videos

