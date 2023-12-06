trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695878
Cyclone Michaung Update: How people trapped in flood like situations are being rescued?

|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Cyclone Michaung: Cyclone Michaung has caused havoc in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Telangana. Due to the rain caused by the storm, different areas were flooded. The Indian Air Force is rescuing people trapped on the roofs of houses.
Lashkar terrorist killed in Pakistan
Play Icon6:36
Lashkar terrorist killed in Pakistan
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur
Play Icon15:36
Congress is trying to humiliate Hindus and Sanatan, says Anurag Thakur
Rajput community warned the government
Play Icon9:21
Rajput community warned the government
Nitish Kumar Breaking: Nitish Kumar's statement regarding the meeting with India Alliance
Play Icon0:52
Nitish Kumar Breaking: Nitish Kumar's statement regarding the meeting with India Alliance
Rishi Sunaks Announces Action Agenda To Reduce Immigration In The United Kingdom
Play Icon1:38
Rishi Sunaks Announces Action Agenda To Reduce Immigration In The United Kingdom

Trending Videos

