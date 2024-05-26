videoDetails

Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 01:56 PM IST

Cyclone Remal IMD Update: Cyclonic storm Remal is moving rapidly towards West Bengal. There is a possibility of a cyclonic storm hitting the coast of Bengal today. Due to which there may be heavy rain and devastation in the coastal areas of Bengal. It is being told that the storm will hit the coast of Bengal at a speed of about 102 km/hour. An alert has been issued in the coastal area regarding Storm Ramal. Apart from Bengal, the impact of Storm Ramal can also be seen in six states. Fishermen are advised not to go into the sea.