Cyclone Remal Update: Northeast receives heavy rainfall, Red alert announced

Sonam | Updated: May 28, 2024, 06:32 PM IST

Due to cyclonic storm Remal, there is heavy rain in the Northeast. Red alert of heavy rain has been issued for Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya, while orange alert has been issued for Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland. Due to rising river water, roads have been washed away due to which people's life is disrupted. Buildings collapsed due to landslides in many areas. Two teams each of NDRF have been deployed in Tripura and Assam. The pictures coming from the North East states are shocking.