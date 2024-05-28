Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2753089
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Remal Update: Northeast receives heavy rainfall, Red alert announced

Sonam|Updated: May 28, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Due to cyclonic storm Remal, there is heavy rain in the Northeast. Red alert of heavy rain has been issued for Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya, while orange alert has been issued for Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland. Due to rising river water, roads have been washed away due to which people's life is disrupted. Buildings collapsed due to landslides in many areas. Two teams each of NDRF have been deployed in Tripura and Assam. The pictures coming from the North East states are shocking.

All Videos

Breaking News: Big rift between Congress and AAP
Play Icon01:12
Breaking News: Big rift between Congress and AAP
Arvind Kejriwal News: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea
Play Icon04:29
Arvind Kejriwal News: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea
Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
Play Icon02:54
Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
Play Icon03:42
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab
Play Icon06:06
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab

Trending Videos

Breaking News: Big rift between Congress and AAP
play icon1:12
Breaking News: Big rift between Congress and AAP
Arvind Kejriwal News: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea
play icon4:29
Arvind Kejriwal News: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing for Arvind Kejriwal's bail extension plea
Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
play icon2:54
Mamata Banerjee's sharp attack before PM Modi's rally
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
play icon3:42
Badhir News: Dera chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab
play icon6:6
Zee Media Channels Banned in Punjab