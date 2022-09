Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after his visit to Ladakh and Delhi

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on August 31 returned to Dharamshala after concluding his visit to Ladakh and Delhi. He was accorded a warm welcome by several Tibetan monks and well-wishers at the airport.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

