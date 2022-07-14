NewsVideos

Daler Mehndi Gets 2-Year Jail In 2003 Human Trafficking Case In Patiala | Zee English News

Daler Mehndi arrest: The complainant Bakshish Singh in 2003 alleged that the singer took ₹12 lakhs to send him to Canada. After the police registered his complaint, it received 35 more as all complainants alleged that the Mehndi brothers had promised to send them overseas illegally in return for money.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Daler Mehndi arrest: The complainant Bakshish Singh in 2003 alleged that the singer took ₹12 lakhs to send him to Canada. After the police registered his complaint, it received 35 more as all complainants alleged that the Mehndi brothers had promised to send them overseas illegally in return for money.

All Videos

Godavari water level reaches at a dangerous level, third warning alert in force
Godavari water level reaches at a dangerous level, third warning alert in force
Climate Change: Paris swelters as France faces one of its most intense heatwaves
Climate Change: Paris swelters as France faces one of its most intense heatwaves
Bihar News: Two terrorists arrested in Phulwari Sharif
3:9
Bihar News: Two terrorists arrested in Phulwari Sharif
Netizens take a bow at Kangana’s transformation as Indira Gandhi for #emergency | Zee English News
Netizens take a bow at Kangana’s transformation as Indira Gandhi for #emergency | Zee English News
Taal Thok Ke: Hatespeech 'race' is ruining India's atmosphere?
1H7:53
Taal Thok Ke: Hatespeech 'race' is ruining India's atmosphere?

Trending Videos

Godavari water level reaches at a dangerous level, third warning alert in force
Climate Change: Paris swelters as France faces one of its most intense heatwaves
3:9
Bihar News: Two terrorists arrested in Phulwari Sharif
Netizens take a bow at Kangana’s transformation as Indira Gandhi for #emergency | Zee English News
1H7:53
Taal Thok Ke: Hatespeech 'race' is ruining India's atmosphere?