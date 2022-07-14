Daler Mehndi Gets 2-Year Jail In 2003 Human Trafficking Case In Patiala | Zee English News

Daler Mehndi arrest: The complainant Bakshish Singh in 2003 alleged that the singer took ₹12 lakhs to send him to Canada. After the police registered his complaint, it received 35 more as all complainants alleged that the Mehndi brothers had promised to send them overseas illegally in return for money.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

