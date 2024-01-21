trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712160
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Tomorrow on 22nd January, the consecration of Ram temple is to take place in Ayodhya. In view of this, the UP government is on alert. It is feared that there is a danger of cyber attack during this period. Instructions have been given that the UP government website will not be updated for the next 3 days.

