Dantewada Naxal Attack: Soldiers martyred in Naxalite attack will be given last salute today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Naxalites have blasted IED on the vehicle of DRG jawans returning after patrolling in Aranpur of Dantewada. In this attack, 11 soldiers have received Veergati. The last salute will be given to the martyred soldiers today.