Dantewada: Wife tries to offer herself on husband's funeral pyre

| Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

On April 26, Naxal attack in Chattisgarh`s Dantewada sent chills across the nation. A day later, a heart-wrenching video describes the pain that such attacks inflict on families of jawans. DRG jawans, who were killed by high-intensity IED blast, left behind their loved ones in pain and agony.