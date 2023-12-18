trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700295
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dawood Ibrahim News: Internet, social media in Pakistan face disruption

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Pakistan Internet Shutdown: Mumbai attacks culprit and most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim was poisoned by an unknown person in Pakistan. It is reported that Dawood has been admitted to Karachi hospital.

All Videos

ASI presented Gyanvapi case survey report in District Court
Play Icon9:42
ASI presented Gyanvapi case survey report in District Court
Neha Sharma's Stylish Gym Look Showcases Her Confidence and Fitness Journey
Play Icon0:18
Neha Sharma's Stylish Gym Look Showcases Her Confidence and Fitness Journey
SSK and Family Soar Into Christmas Cheer on a Festive Getaway
Play Icon0:23
SSK and Family Soar Into Christmas Cheer on a Festive Getaway
Biden Left Shell-Shocked As Car Rams Into His Motorcade Right In Front Of Him
Play Icon1:41
Biden Left Shell-Shocked As Car Rams Into His Motorcade Right In Front Of Him
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 18th December 2023
Play Icon3:29
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 18th December 2023

Trending Videos

ASI presented Gyanvapi case survey report in District Court
play icon9:42
ASI presented Gyanvapi case survey report in District Court
Neha Sharma's Stylish Gym Look Showcases Her Confidence and Fitness Journey
play icon0:18
Neha Sharma's Stylish Gym Look Showcases Her Confidence and Fitness Journey
SSK and Family Soar Into Christmas Cheer on a Festive Getaway
play icon0:23
SSK and Family Soar Into Christmas Cheer on a Festive Getaway
Biden Left Shell-Shocked As Car Rams Into His Motorcade Right In Front Of Him
play icon1:41
Biden Left Shell-Shocked As Car Rams Into His Motorcade Right In Front Of Him
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 18th December 2023
play icon3:29
Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 18th December 2023
pakistan internet shutdown,Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned,dawood ibrahi pakistan news,pakistan internet ban,Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim news,dawood ibrahim in pakistan,internet shut down in pakistan,dawood ibrahim pakistan,dawood ibrahim latest news,internet down in pakistan,Don dawood ibrahim,dawood ibrahim in karachi,dawood ibrahim karachi,Pakistan internet,dawood ibrahim news today,Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,slow internet in pakistan,pakistan internet down,