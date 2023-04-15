videoDetails

Apr 15, 2023

Dead Birds Get New Life: Researchers Turn Dead Birds Into Drones To Help Aviation Industry Taxidermy bird drones, currently being tested can be used to understand better the formation and flight patterns of flocks. Scientists in New Mexico are giving dead birds a new life with an unconventional approach to wildlife research. A team at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in Socorro is taking birds that have been preserved through taxidermy and converting them into drones in order to study flight.