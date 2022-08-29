NewsVideos

Death of Sonali Phogat: Advocate argues that Edwin Nunes is not the proprietor of the restaurant Curlies

On August 28, advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, the attorney for Edwin Nunes, asserted that Edwin Nunes is not the proprietor of the Curlies restaurant in reference to the murder of Sonali Phogat. "He (Nunes) does not own the eatery Curlies. There are no legal records proving his ownership of the business. In NDPS court, we will submit a bail application, Poulekar added.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
Chennai hosts the 10th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise by the Indian Coast Guard
This Man in Supertech's Emerald Court Overslept On Demolition Day
Deshhit: Why did the Pakistanis pushed away their?
Mix this green leaf in milk, you can get relief from kidney stone and depression
Deshhit: What did Ghulam Nabi Azad say about his proximity to PM Modi?
