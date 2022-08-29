Death of Sonali Phogat: Advocate argues that Edwin Nunes is not the proprietor of the restaurant Curlies

On August 28, advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, the attorney for Edwin Nunes, asserted that Edwin Nunes is not the proprietor of the Curlies restaurant in reference to the murder of Sonali Phogat. "He (Nunes) does not own the eatery Curlies. There are no legal records proving his ownership of the business. In NDPS court, we will submit a bail application, Poulekar added.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

On August 28, advocate Kamalakant Poulekar, the attorney for Edwin Nunes, asserted that Edwin Nunes is not the proprietor of the Curlies restaurant in reference to the murder of Sonali Phogat. "He (Nunes) does not own the eatery Curlies. There are no legal records proving his ownership of the business. In NDPS court, we will submit a bail application, Poulekar added.