Deaths and migration continue in Gaza as Israeli attacks increase

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Deaths and migration continue in Gaza as Israeli attacks increase. The war between Israel and Hamas is going on continuously. Hamas tried to attack Israel but the IDF stopped its attempt.New pictures of Israel-Hamas war have surfaced.
