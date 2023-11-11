trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687019
Debate broke out between BJP and SP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
A police sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Dausa district raped a four-year-old girl on Friday. After this the police sub-inspector was arrested. There is a lot of strictness among the people and as an action, Samayik Dadoga has been dismissed. The National Child Commission has also taken a memorial in the matter. BJP is fully blaming the state government for this incident.
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
What did Congress spokesperson say on Dausa rape case?
MP Election 2023 : BJP made 10 big promises in its manifesto in MP
MP Election 2023 : BJP made 10 big promises in its manifesto in MP
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
CM Yogi LIVE from Ayodhya on Diwali
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues

