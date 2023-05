videoDetails

Decision underway on the name of Karnataka New CM!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

The churning is on for the post of Chief Minister in the Karnataka assembly elections. Sources say that Siddaramaiah can be made the new CM of Karnataka. At the same time, DK Shivakumar can be made the new deputy CM. Watch this report for more details on the news.