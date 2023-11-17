trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689364
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: How to identify deep fake video?

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Recently, Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video went viral. Referring to the dangers of deepfakes, PM Modi said that he had seen a video in which he was performing Garba. This video seemed real. Whereas the reality was that he had not played Garba since childhood. Now what are the solutions to avoid such deepfake videos? Watch this report...
Follow Us

All Videos

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
Play Icon5:13
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
Play Icon16:22
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
Play Icon17:49
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
Play Icon31:33
Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
Rajasthan Election 2023: Why did Ashok Gehlot suddenly remember Bajrangbali?
Play Icon38:32
Rajasthan Election 2023: Why did Ashok Gehlot suddenly remember Bajrangbali?

Trending Videos

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
play icon5:13
Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Digvijay Singh's statement after voting
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
play icon16:22
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
play icon17:49
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
play icon31:33
Nuh Violence Conspiracy of violence spread again in Nuh!
Rajasthan Election 2023: Why did Ashok Gehlot suddenly remember Bajrangbali?
play icon38:32
Rajasthan Election 2023: Why did Ashok Gehlot suddenly remember Bajrangbali?
pm modi garba video,pm modi deepfake video,pm modi on deepfake,rashmika mandana deepfake,rashmika mandana deepfake video,modi deepfake video,pm modi on deepfake technology,deepfake technology,deepfake videos,modi on deepfake,modi deepfake garba video,ai deepfake,how to make deepfake videos,deep fake modi,deepfake modi ji,Trending,modi on artificial intelligence,modi on rashmika mandanna video,DNA,deepfake solution,kya hai deep fake,deep fake ki pahchan,