Deepika Padukone becomes the first female cop in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

Deepika Padukone is back with a dance number Current Laga Re in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus. She is now all set to join his cop universe as well by being the first female cop of his Singham series. The actor will star alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit's Singham Again