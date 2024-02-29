trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726120
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce pregnancy, Expecting In September

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Bollywood's beloved couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, share the joyous news of their impending parenthood. The couple, married since 2018, announced Deepika's pregnancy in a heartfelt post on Thursday. The post, adorned with cute motifs of baby clothes, tiny shoes, and balloons, hints at a due date in September 2024. Excitement and congratulations pour in as fans celebrate this new chapter in Deepika and Ranveer's journey.

