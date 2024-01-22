trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712733
Deepotsav at Saryu Ghat On Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

Jan 22, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Join the joyous celebration in Ayodhya with a beautiful Deepotsav at Saryu Ghat, followed by the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. Experience the warm glow of lamps along the riverbank, creating a serene and spiritual atmosphere in the holy city.

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra launches new app
Mamata Banerjee Leads Sanhati Rally in Kolkata, West Bengal
Watch Celebrities have to say on Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
PM Modi worships Lord Shiva at Ayodhya's Kuber Teela
500 years old dream of Ram Temple gets finally fulfilled
