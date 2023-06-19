NewsVideos
videoDetails

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In Dehradun For ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 19 arrived in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. He was received by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the airport. Defence Minister has visited the state for ‘Maha Jansampark Abhiyan’.

All Videos

Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'
play icon2:58
Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'
Delhi Murder: Student murdered outside Aryabhatta College, mother demands justice for son
play icon5:15
Delhi Murder: Student murdered outside Aryabhatta College, mother demands justice for son
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit
play icon1:57
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap
play icon2:58
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap
Politics on UCC intensifies from 2024! CM Dhami said, will implement as soon as orders are received
play icon4:34
Politics on UCC intensifies from 2024! CM Dhami said, will implement as soon as orders are received

Trending Videos

Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'
play icon2:58
Yogi's minister's insensitive statement on death due to 'lu', said 'heat increases death'
Delhi Murder: Student murdered outside Aryabhatta College, mother demands justice for son
play icon5:15
Delhi Murder: Student murdered outside Aryabhatta College, mother demands justice for son
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit
play icon1:57
Geet press will get respect, objection to Congress...BJP says attacking Sanatan is a habit
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap
play icon2:58
BHOPAL: Bulldozer action on the houses of the goons who dragged the young man with a strap
Politics on UCC intensifies from 2024! CM Dhami said, will implement as soon as orders are received
play icon4:34
Politics on UCC intensifies from 2024! CM Dhami said, will implement as soon as orders are received