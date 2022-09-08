NewsVideos

Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 08 addressed the National Conference of State Cooperative Ministers in Delhi. He discussed various policies and infrastructure government plans to initiate for the revival of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). He said, “Currently, there are 65,000 active Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). We have decided to establish 3 lakh PACS in the next 5 years; target set for 2.25 lakh registrations. Those PACS would be dairy, FPO, would distribute gas, would produce gobar gas and would do storage too. Adopt the by-laws quick and work towards reviving PACS.”“Defunct Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) should be liquidised as soon as possible, so new PACS can be built. We have decided to build a cooperative university and its affiliated colleges in all states, to acquire trained manpower needed in different cooperatives,” he added.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
