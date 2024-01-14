trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709435
Delhi: 4 members of a family found dead

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Bodies of 4 people have been found from the same house in Kheda area of North Delhi. There is panic in the entire area after the incident. Bodies of husband, wife and two children were found, it is feared that they all died due to suffocation.

