Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
A fire broke out in the emergency ward of AIIMS in Delhi. 8 fire engines have reached the spot. Efforts are on to control the fire.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's AIIMS, Fire Tenders Dousing Off The Fire
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's AIIMS, Fire Tenders Dousing Off The Fire
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament after 136 days
Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament after 136 days
From Mumbai to Kashmir: Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot in Kashmir
From Mumbai to Kashmir: Delhi Capitals batter Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot in Kashmir
MP: ‘Rudraabhishek’, ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on fifth Monday of ‘Sawan’
MP: ‘Rudraabhishek’, ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on fifth Monday of ‘Sawan’
Hopeful that landing will be successful, says RC Kapoor Chandrayaan-3’s insertion into lunar orbit
Hopeful that landing will be successful, says RC Kapoor Chandrayaan-3’s insertion into lunar orbit

