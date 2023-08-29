trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654942
Delhi: AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspect preparations for G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi on August 28. They also took a rickshaw ride to inspect the preparations for the G20 Summit.Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Delhi is all set to welcome the G20 leaders and the people of Delhi are waiting to welcome them.”
