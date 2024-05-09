Advertisement
Delhi Accident Viral Video: Drunk Driver's Rampage Leaves Three Injured

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
A heart-wrenching sight shows as a drunk driver speeds down the road, causing destruction in his wake, in a terrifyingly popular Delhi video. The horrible moment when three innocent people are hit and their lives are permanently altered by a single individual's stupidity is captured on camera. Amidst the destruction, a group of people come together to demand justice for those injured out of shared indignation and sympathy. This terrifying event serves as a sobering reminder of both the perils of driving when drunk and the weakness of life on this planet. The clip was posted on @Gharkekalesh on X and received over 450K views online, raising awareness all over.

