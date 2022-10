Delhi Air Quality remains at 'very Poor' Category a day after Diwali as AQI hits 323

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

A day after the Diwali festival, Delhi was wrapped in a blanket of smog on October 25. The air quality has entered the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).