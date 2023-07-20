trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637943
Delhi: All India Mahila Congress holds protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
All India Mahila Congress organised a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 after a video from Manipur emerged on social media where a group of miscreants can be seen harassing two women by making them parade naked on the streets.
