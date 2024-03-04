trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727258
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Announces 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana': Rs 1,000 Monthly Aid For Women Above 18

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Delhi Finance Minister Atishi unveils a groundbreaking initiative, the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana,' aimed at empowering women. Under this scheme, every woman above 18 years of age will receive a monthly financial support of Rs 1,000.

All Videos

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Play Icon00:39
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
Play Icon08:37
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
Play Icon05:21
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana
Play Icon00:56
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana
BJP Core Committee Meeting: Annamalai Leads Discussions At Party HQ In Chennai
Play Icon00:24
BJP Core Committee Meeting: Annamalai Leads Discussions At Party HQ In Chennai

Trending Videos

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
play icon0:39
Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar Addresses Chandigarh Mayor Polls And Coalition Dynamics
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
play icon8:37
Police gives strict instruction to close Blue Sapphire Mall
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
play icon5:21
FIR filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana
play icon0:56
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana
BJP Core Committee Meeting: Annamalai Leads Discussions At Party HQ In Chennai
play icon0:24
BJP Core Committee Meeting: Annamalai Leads Discussions At Party HQ In Chennai