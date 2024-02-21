trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723361
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Delhi Chalo' Movement: Protest Continues As Farmers March At Shambhu Border

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
The 'Delhi Chalo' Movement protest continues as farmers march with determination at Shambhu Border. Demonstrating their commitment to addressing agrarian issues, the ongoing movement gains momentum, highlighting the collective voice of the farming community in their call for attention and resolution.

All Videos

Huge Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border As Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Intensifies
Play Icon00:41
Huge Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border As Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Intensifies
'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law
Play Icon00:49
 'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants
Play Icon00:45
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo
Play Icon13:15
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi
Play Icon00:51
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi

Trending Videos

Huge Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border As Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Intensifies
play icon0:41
Huge Traffic Jam At Delhi-Noida Border As Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March Intensifies
'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law
play icon0:49
'Delhi Chalo' Protest: Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Emphasizes Need for MSP Law
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants
play icon0:45
Khelo India Winter Games: Gulmarg Authorities Eager To Welcome Participants
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo
play icon13:15
Farmers Protest update: 10 big updates on farmers movement before Delhi Chalo
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi
play icon0:51
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Visits Delhi, Welcomed By PM Modi