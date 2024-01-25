trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713715
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Addresses On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha At Chhatrasal Stadium

Jan 25, 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed pride in the recent Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, emphasizing the teachings of sacrifice and equality from Lord Shri Ram's life. He highlighted the joyous occasion for the nation and urged people to not only worship but also embody Lord Shri Ram's principles in their lives, pointing out the existing caste divisions in society.

