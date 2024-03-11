NewsVideos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal puts serious allegations on BJP

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal puts serious allegations on BJP. Kejriwal has made a big attack on BJP and said, 'They want to buy our MLA'. There is an attempt to topple our government in Punjab. Know what Kejriwal said in detail in this report.

