trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634579
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Cops Caught Red Handed Taking Bribe By CBI In Mangolpuri

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a chief constable of a police station in the Mangolpuri neighborhood of Delhi on Wednesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000 rupees from a shopkeeper, according to authorities. The arrest was captured on a dramatic video.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'The Flash' Becomes The Biggest Superhero Box Office Flop Ever, What Are The Other Disasters?
play icon1:45
'The Flash' Becomes The Biggest Superhero Box Office Flop Ever, What Are The Other Disasters?
What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, the outbreak that forced Peru to declare emergency?
play icon1:34
What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, the outbreak that forced Peru to declare emergency?
Taal Thok Ke: UCC पर बोले NC नेता- जितना मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हैं, उतना हिंदुओं के खिलाफ है
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: UCC पर बोले NC नेता- जितना मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हैं, उतना हिंदुओं के खिलाफ है
Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
play icon1:36
Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
play icon0:54
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'The Flash' Becomes The Biggest Superhero Box Office Flop Ever, What Are The Other Disasters?
play icon1:45
'The Flash' Becomes The Biggest Superhero Box Office Flop Ever, What Are The Other Disasters?
What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, the outbreak that forced Peru to declare emergency?
play icon1:34
What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, the outbreak that forced Peru to declare emergency?
Taal Thok Ke: UCC पर बोले NC नेता- जितना मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हैं, उतना हिंदुओं के खिलाफ है
play icon9:58
Taal Thok Ke: UCC पर बोले NC नेता- जितना मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हैं, उतना हिंदुओं के खिलाफ है
Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
play icon1:36
Delhi Flood: दिल्ली में बाढ़ को लेकर सीएम KEJRIWAL ने गृहमंत्री Amit Shah को लिखी चिट्टी
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश
play icon0:54
BREAKING: Greater Noida में Baba Bageshwar की कथा में मची भगदड़, 5 से ज्यादा लोग हुए बेहोश