Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:11 AM IST

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case | Zee News English Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to alleged corruption in the city's now-retracted liquor policy. The central organization had been questioning him since the morning. After more than nine hours of interrogation, the arrest was made. Mr. Sisodia has previously declared that he was prepared to serve seven to eight months in prison. Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of his party and the chief minister of Delhi, had promised to take care of his family.