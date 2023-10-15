trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675674
Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Chhattarpur Temple on first day of Navratri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Devotees offer prayers at the Chhattarpur Temple in Delhi, on the first day of Navratri. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.People maintain ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes during these nine days.
