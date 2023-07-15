trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635747
Delhi drowns in flood water

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to heavy rains in Delhi today and due to opening of Hathnikund Dam, there was a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Due to the increase in water level, flood-like situation has arisen in many nearby areas. Meanwhile, such a picture has emerged from the old bridge of Delhi, in which only water is visible far and wide.
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
Yamuna river's water level decreasing gradually amid flood in Delhi
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
'Chandrayaan-3' on the journey to the moon! Will the test be successful?
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
