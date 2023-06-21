NewsVideos
Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga to mark International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind performed Yoga in Delhi to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness. This year the theme is “Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, highlighting the message of One Earth, One Family, and One Future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the session from the UN Headquarters on June 21, 2023.

