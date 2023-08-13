trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648466
Delhi: Full dress rehearsal of armed forces underway at Red Fort ahead of I-Day celebrations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Ahead of Independence Day, a full dress rehearsal of different armed forces is underway at Red Fort in Delhi on August 13. India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day, and the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

